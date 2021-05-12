PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.86

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $9.25. PetVivo shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 800 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

