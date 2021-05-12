Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.29

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.29 and traded as high as C$5.81. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 667,685 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.97 million and a P/E ratio of -26.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

