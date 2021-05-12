Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Pfizer worth $199,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

