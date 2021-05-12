Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 401,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 138,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

