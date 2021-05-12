Phala.Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00087434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01116094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00115641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062008 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

