Phantomx Price Down 36.6% This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $53,317.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.49 or 0.00736686 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005621 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019248 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,183.99 or 0.02373460 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

