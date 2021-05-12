Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.02. Approximately 3,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 101,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,320.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $246,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,213 shares of company stock worth $9,542,505. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

