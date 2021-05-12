PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Critical Review

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -45.79% -22.75% -9.51% PHX Minerals -78.94% 3.78% 2.36%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $2.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and PHX Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $415.98 million 0.57 -$32.72 million ($0.41) -6.61 PHX Minerals $28.97 million 2.12 -$23.95 million $0.05 54.80

PHX Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Vista Oil & Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.