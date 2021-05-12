Pickle Finance Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.81 or 0.00043045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.51 or 0.01135677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00115456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00062023 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,393,001 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,349 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

