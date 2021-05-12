PieDAO DEFI++ Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.24 or 0.00014514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $2.43 million and $11,359.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.00601412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00073390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00238055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.44 or 0.01245752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.20 or 0.01012730 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

