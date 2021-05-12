Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $579,321.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000689 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

