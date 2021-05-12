Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,810 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

Shares of HD stock traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.60. The stock had a trading volume of 121,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,394. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

