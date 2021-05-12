Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,069 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.76. 426,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,387,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

