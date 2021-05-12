Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 878 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

BA stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.35. The company had a trading volume of 300,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,431,100. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average of $218.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

