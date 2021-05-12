Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.47. 115,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,823. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

