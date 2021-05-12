Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $284.64. 6,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.72 and a 200-day moving average of $250.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

