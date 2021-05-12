Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.96. 8,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,536. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.67 and a 1-year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

