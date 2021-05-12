Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

C stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. 574,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,864,490. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

