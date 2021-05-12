Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $13.99 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.64. 60,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.