Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $579.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

