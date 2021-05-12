Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $220.67. The stock had a trading volume of 341,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

