Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 35,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 287,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,743,093. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

