Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,497 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NYSE APH traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,912. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.