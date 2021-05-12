Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE HON traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.