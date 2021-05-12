Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s Largest Position

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lowered its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 28.7% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $29,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 115,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,250. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

