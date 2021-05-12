Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -326.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $226,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

