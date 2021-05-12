Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

PNW opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

