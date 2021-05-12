Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 893.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $9.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $11.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $20.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $156.17. 3,220,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,743. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

