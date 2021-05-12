Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,221,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

