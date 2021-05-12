Piper Sandler Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

