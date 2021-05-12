Piper Sandler Raises VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $31.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE VZIO traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 15,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,336. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,413,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

