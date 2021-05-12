Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $801.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the first quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

