Piper Sandler Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.42.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $507.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

