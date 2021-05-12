Piper Sandler Weighs in on NuVasive, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

