PirateCash Market Capitalization Hits $2.16 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $7,286.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001070 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,845,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.