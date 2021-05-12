Pirl Hits Market Cap of $183,981.10 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Pirl has a total market cap of $183,981.10 and $6.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirl has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,311.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.32 or 0.07509152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.11 or 0.02660789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.00654588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00185451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.00806984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.14 or 0.00661256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00656158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

