Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $13 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.92 million.

PXLW stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 33,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

