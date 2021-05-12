Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.13

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $1,005.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000875 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00140664 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.03 or 0.04030522 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

