Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 161,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

