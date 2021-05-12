Playcent (PCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and $502,818.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded 47% lower against the dollar.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,308 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

