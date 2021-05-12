PlayGame Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,786.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $692,928.97 and approximately $8,786.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00086284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.63 or 0.01176510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00114327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061038 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.