Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.12% from the stock’s current price.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 11,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81. Playtika has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $291,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $2,397,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $233,980,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

