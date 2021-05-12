Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Playtika stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 35,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81. Playtika has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

