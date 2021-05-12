Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Given New $4.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from $4.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PAZRF remained flat at $$3.24 on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.