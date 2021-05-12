Plian (PI) Price Reaches $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Plian has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $373,501.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01070685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00113927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.09 or 0.10115530 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 821,965,462 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

