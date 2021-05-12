PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $63,742.29 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23.

On Thursday, April 8th, Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,681,119.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 414,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,992. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

