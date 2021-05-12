Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.12

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $16.05. Points International shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 55,831 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Points International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $238.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

