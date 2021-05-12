Polarean Imaging’s (POLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

POLX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.27). 287,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of £202.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85. Polarean Imaging has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.91.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

