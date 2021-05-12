Polarean Imaging’s (POLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
POLX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.27). 287,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of £202.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85. Polarean Imaging has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.91.
About Polarean Imaging
