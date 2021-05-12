PolarityTE (PTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect PolarityTE to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PolarityTE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

