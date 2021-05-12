Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Polis has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $2.35 million and $4,011.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.62 or 0.04104260 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

